Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins sacrifices 'football principles' in search of results
and live on Freeview channel 276
The City boss was desperately seeking a response to last Friday night's demoralising 3-1 loss at the hands of title rivals Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell and an alarming run of one win in six league matches which saw them slip down the table.
And so he was prepared to concede possession against the Saints during Monday's win at all costs clash on Foyleside.
It certainly wasn't pretty but Higgins' decision to play two strikers paid dividends as the in-form Danny Mullen bagged a brace to take his season's tally to five while Pat Hoban came back from injury to net his eighth goal of the campaign.
Conor Keely's perfectly executed overhead kick from close range got Pat's back in the game but Mullen's second of the night just three minutes later ensured a win which moved Derry level on points with second placed Rovers and just three behind leaders Shelbourne.
"It wasn't a pretty performance at all," said the Derry boss. "I didn't care if it was a pretty performance. We needed to find a way to win the game and we did that. We gave up a wee bit of possession tonight which is possibly against my principles but we just needed a way to win the game.
"We had to be more compact, give up possession and try to break on them a bit. I thought we were a threat on the break and when we got into wide areas with Pat [Hoban] and Danny [Mullen] who are good at attacking balls into the box, they would score goals. Not exactly how I would love my team to play but for tonight, we'll take it!
"With [Ben] Doherty on the left and [Paul] McMullan on the right we felt we could get crosses into the box. We defended in a 4-4-2 and were more compact. There's different ways to skin a cat. We weren't beautiful on the eye but we won the game."
The Limavady man admitted he saw 'genuine hurt' in his players' eyes as he scanned around the home dressing room after Friday's gut-wrenching loss to the champions and he was delighted with how they responded four days later.
Higgins admitted it felt like 'more than three points' for his team on Monday night.
"One thing that I really noticed in the dressing room after the game on Friday night was the pain in people's eyes - real hurt. Genuine hurt. We stuck together over the weekend and got a big three points here tonight. We need to try and back it up now on Friday,
"We want to win every game. We understand the consistency levels need to improve and hopefully tonight's a start.
"Winning the game was the only thing that mattered. It's four wins on the spin in the league against Pat's at the Brandywell which is a good record. It was a really good response after Friday.
"We need to back it up now and go down to Waterford who are a good team but it's a good venue and a good pitch. We'll go down there on Thursday and prepare and try to get another three points."
Will he be reverting to type in terms of his possession-based football philosophy against Waterford at the RSC?
"I know we can do both now," he responded. "We had to do something different from the other night. We were too open. Rovers got in behind us too much and we had to adapt and change that and I thought we were more secure tonight.”
"It hasn't been straight forward. There's been plenty of challenges and let's not forget who's sitting in the stand watching us. Finding continuity isn't easy when you're chopping and changing and players coming in and out. I've always felt if we stick with it, persevere a time will come when we have as close to a full complement as possible to pick from. If we're in the mix when that comes we can have a big impact on the season."