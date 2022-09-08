Long was the second longest serving manager in the League of Ireland top flight but his eight-year reign in Phibsborough came to an end last week with Bohs sitting in sixth place after a run of poor results.Making reference to Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel this week, Higgins insists the precarious nature of football management ‘doesn’t make sense’“He did a great job but that’s the business we’re in. You look at Thomas Tuchel for example after a couple of games and he’s gone - it just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Higgins.“Keith Long, I know there were rumblings but I would’ve thought the job he did in previous years would’ve given him credit in the bank.”Bohs finished runners-up in the league and were beaten finalists in the FAI Cup during his tenure but results this season ultimately cost Long his job.“It’s never nice to see,” added Higgins. “He’s a nice man but Derek Pender and Trevor Croly are working together, two really good lads who know what they’re doing.”“They’re a very good team who I feel, in terms of a points return have underachieved. They got a bounce last week and hopefully they don’t repeat that this week. Obviously their manager has departed and that can happen fairly often (bounce). It’s important we keep our momentum going and if we keep playing the way we’re playing we’ll be okay.”“You look at the games between us this year, 1-1 here at Brandywell, 3-2 and 2-1 at Dalymount, they’ve all been extremely tight games and I don’t expect this one to be much different.”