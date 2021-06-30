Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins thrilled duo sign new deals

Higgins, who added striker Jamie McGonigle to his squad yesterday, is delighted that McJannet and Akintunde have joined Ciaron Harkin in signing new contract extensions, which will see the pair stay at the club until the end of the 2022 campaign.

"Cam has been superb in our back line no matter what formation we’ve played," explained Higgins. "He has been among the goals as well but his leadership skills and quality have really impressed me a for a player so young”

“I’ve been telling him since I came in that I want him to be at this club for the long term. We have him for 18 months now and I’m delighted with that to start with.”

Derry City's James Akintunde has signed a new contract extension. Picture by Kevin Morrison

The player himself said he was delighted to get his immediate future sorted and he was enjoying life in the North West.

“I didn’t really know much about Derry before I came but I love it here. I’ve been made very welcome and it wasn’t a tough decision to stay on," insisted McJannet.

“I’m looking forward to finishing the season strongly and we want to try to move forward now. Hopefully there will be big crowds back in the ground soon because there could be exciting times ahead at Derry City ”

Akintunde, who has scored twice this season, just wants to continue to improve and he believes working under Higgins he'll be able to do that.

"Ruaidhri has managed me quite well in regards training sessions and stuff like that, so I'm just happy to get as many games under my belt as I have had and right now I'm getting a run of games, so hopefully long may that continue," admitted the Londoner.