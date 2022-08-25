“We just need to keep the right mindset and be fully focused at trying to get into the next round.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has warned his players to be fully focused for Cork City tie.

Higgins pointed to Cork’s impressive record on the road this season and cautioned that Derry can’t afford to take anything for granted against a dangerous Rebel side who will likely be back playing Premier Division football next season

Colin Healy’s side have yet to suffer defeat away from Turners Cross, having won 11 and drawn twice on their travels this campaign, an illustration that they certainly know how to get the job done on the road.

“It’s a Premier Division tie as Cork have shown this year that they are a step above the First Division,” insisted the Derry boss.

“They have a rich history. I was involved with Dundalk when we had four or five cup finals in a row against them so they are steeped in history in the cup competition.

“It looks like they have one hand on the First Division trophy. Look, they should be in the Premier Division, there’s no doubt about that. The quality of players they have is excellent and it will be great to see them back in the top flight.

“When you look at the FAI Cup so far, St Pat’s lost at home to Waterford and Sligo Rovers lost at home to Wexford, so if we don’t apply ourselves properly and approach the game in the right manner then we’ll get beat. However, if we do and we do the right things then we can go through.

“Out of their 26 league games so far, 13 have obviously been away and they haven’t lost, so they’re a tough nut to crack.

“They’re really well organised and they’re a threat from different ways. We’ve done as much homework as we possibly can and we want to put on a really good performance and try to get ourselves into the hat for the quarter-final.

“We have to match Cork in certain areas because they’re an absolute handful and they have a lot of really good players.

“They have Premier Division players who are playing in the First Division, so it’s important that we show zero snobbery whatsoever, because we have done nothing to turn our noses up to anybody. Cork will walk all over the top of us if we do.