The Shantallow man will make his seventh FAI Cup final appearance at the age of 30 and Higgins reckons he doesn’t get enough credit.

”Patrick McEleney is about to play his seventh cup final and for a 30 year-old that's staggering,” said Higgins.

"It's unbelievable. I would get so much satisfaction, because I feel Patrick is one of the best players in the last 20 even 30 years in this league.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes Patrick McEleney ranks among the best players in the league over the past 30 years.

"I don't think he gets the credit he deserves. To see a Shantallow lad lifting the trophy for a club that means so much to him would be unbelievable.”

Bringing him back alongside Michael Duffy proved a masterstroke.