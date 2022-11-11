Derry City captain Patrick McEleney has been one of the best players of past 30 years!
RUAIDHRI Higgins rates his skipper Patrick McEleney as one of the best players in the last 30 years in the League of Ireland.
The Shantallow man will make his seventh FAI Cup final appearance at the age of 30 and Higgins reckons he doesn’t get enough credit.
”Patrick McEleney is about to play his seventh cup final and for a 30 year-old that's staggering,” said Higgins.
"It's unbelievable. I would get so much satisfaction, because I feel Patrick is one of the best players in the last 20 even 30 years in this league.
Most Popular
"I don't think he gets the credit he deserves. To see a Shantallow lad lifting the trophy for a club that means so much to him would be unbelievable.”
Bringing him back alongside Michael Duffy proved a masterstroke.
“When you have those two you can build around it. The fact that they're from here makes it extra special.”