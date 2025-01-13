Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​SHREWSBURY Town captain Carl Winchester is understood to be locked into Tiernan Lynch's radar as the Derry City boss continues to make major moves in the transfer window ahead of the new Airtricity League season.

Lynch has already bagged three Northern Ireland internationals as his first three new signings with ex-Hearts striker Liam Boyce and former Portsmouth and Oxford United frontman Gavin Whyte following Shane Ferguson through the Brandywell gates last weekend.

Having previously managed to convince Adam O'Reilly and Brian Maher to remain on Foyleside following the expiration of their respective contracts, it's been a significant transfer window for the new City boss whose patience has reaped rewards.

Three-times League of Ireland Premier Division title winner with Dundalk, Robbie Benson, is also closing in on a move to the Candy Stripes which would give Lynch plenty of midfield options going into the new season.

Carl Winchester, pictured celebrating his 500th appearance for Shrewsbury Town, is believed to be close to joining Derry City.

The 32-year-old ex-UCD and St Patrick's Athletic man has bags of experience and recently expressed his desire for 'one more taste of success' as he contemplated his next move after departing Oriel Park.

With Cameron Dummigan nearing a return to full fitness after his hamstring injury which curtailed his season last term, there's no shortage of options in the middle of the park.

And speculation is mounting about the possibility of another N. Ireland international, Belfast man Winchester, joining Lynch's revolution as talks with the player continue.

The 31 year-old, who has one senior international cap to his name, came off the bench for Shrewsbury against Leyton Orient last weekend to make his 500th professional appearance!

Gavin Whyte (left) and Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester (right) battle for the ball.

The former Linfield youth has been playing cross-Channel since signing for Oldham Athletic in 2010 and recently admitted he's 'struggled off the pitch' with living away from his family taking its toll.

Should Lynch convince the midfielder to come to Derry it would be another major statement of intent from the new City supremo who continues his pre-season preparations in Cork this week.