Derry City closing in on Colm Horgan deal

Manager Declan Devine is hopeful former Cork City defender Colm Horgan will join Derry City in the coming days.

The right-back, who has been training with the Brandywell men, played in Friday night’s friendly win at Drogheda United, while trialists Rodney Klooster and Daniel Raischl also played in the 2020 pre-season opener.

“I thought Colm Horgan was excellent when he came on,” stated Devine.

“He’s an experienced League of Ireland player and I thought he did really, really well and hopefully we can sort something out for him, because I think he’ll be a good addition to us.

“But there’s a bit of work to be done yet, but I think he’s an experienced League of Ireland right-back and he’s a player that has been successful at Cork City and he’s a player that I have known for a long time.

“He’s a good lad and has been fantastic at training, so we’ll look at it over the next 48 hours.”

Devine was also pleased by Klooster and Raischi’s display at United Park and confirmed that he’s still looking to add at least four new players to his squad.

“I thought they did alright, it’s difficult coming in on trial, but tonight’s just a combination of things,” he added.

“We have seen them for five days. Rodney and Daniel also played and I thought Daniel did excellent.

“He played left sided centre-back, right sided centre-back and then went and played as a holding midfielder, so I thought he had a good performance tonight.

“But as I said it’s difficult for trialists coming in, because they don’t know us and they don’t know their fellow players, but ultimately they have all performed well, but I think everybody has come out on the right side of a good performance.”

The Candy Stripes boss also confirmed that more trialists will be coming to the club this week, as they prepare to face North West neighbours Finn Harps, at the Brandywell, on Wednesday night.

“We are definitely going to have more trialists coming in, we have two coming in on Saturday, that we’ll have a look at over the next four or five days and we’ll have another two more coming in next week,” he added.

“Look we are in the market for another four or five players, there’s no doubt about that, but no one will be coming into the club blinded, we’ll have a look at them but we’ll certainly be looking to strengthen in the next week or two."