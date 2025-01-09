BRANDYWELL-BOUND? . . . Hearts striker Liam Boyce holds off Falkirk's Dylan Tait.

TIERNAN Lynch is closing in on a statement close season signing with experienced Hearts striker Liam Boyce understood to be Brandywell-bound ahead of the new League of Ireland campaign.

​Should the Derry City supremo land the signature of the 33 year-old West Belfast native, who is contracted to the Edinburgh club until the end of the season, it would be considered a major coup for the Candy Stripes who are intent on ending a 28-year wait for a league title this term.

Boyce's arrival would be the second former Northern Ireland international recruited by Lynch since taking the reigns on Foyleside after Shane Ferguson's arrival before Christmas.

And the Belfast man is understood to be confident of landing a hat-trick of N. Ireland internationals with ex-Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte also edging closer to agreeing a deal, despite reported offers from Coleraine and Shamrock Rovers.

Boyce, capped 28 times by N. Ireland, has been restricted to just three starts for Hearts in 22 games so far this term.

And despite starting the last three league matches the ‘Jambos’ are understood to be open to offloading the player in the January transfer window.

That would obviously suit Derry who are keen to have the bustling frontman on board for pre-season and a quick resolution between the clubs and the player is anticipated and as soon as this weekend.

A two-time Gibson Cup winner in 2013 and 2014 with Cliftonville, Boyce sustained a second cruciate injury in August 2022 which kept him out for the best part of a year before a hamstring tear cut short his campaign in December the following year.

He told Scottish press at the weekend, he didn't expect to be offered a new contract at Hearts but he was keen to play regular football.

“I just want to play football. I train, try and stay ready,” he said. “I haven't been told anything. I think it is in January you can sign elsewhere,” he added. "I haven't spoken to the gaffer, nothing has been said. I'll just keep training, see what comes along and, if it is good for me and my family, I'll decide then.”

Derry are scheduled to play their opening pre-season fixture against Finn Harps at Finn Park on Saturday (K.o. 2pm] and Lynch will continue to run his eye over several trialists currently at the club.