It’s understood Brandywell boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has earmarked a move to bring the left-sided defender back to the Brandywell once the transfer window opens in a few weeks, with the Donegal native finishing university later this month.

Todd played for Derry City’s Under 19 squad for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons and was included in Kenny Shiels’ senior squad during the pre-season of 2017. In January 2018, the 25-year-old signed with Finn Harps on loan, before moving to Ollie Horgan’s men on a permanent deal later that year.

​Defender Sam Todd, in action for Finn Harps, is close to completing a move back to the Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a couple of seasons at Ballybofey, Todd joined The Students on a scholarship deal for the 2021 campaign, but a return to Foyleside looks be on the cards in July. It’s believed Todd fits the age profile of the club’s long term plans while being from the North West meant it was a ‘no-brainer’ for Higgins to make his move.

However, City are not Todd’s only admirers with Dundalk, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic all tracking him, but it’s believed a return home is Todd’s preferred choice.

Last season the Carndonagh man performed well at the heart of the Students defence and played a pivotal role in helping them avoid the drop.

At the minute the Brandywell club has Shane McEleney and Mark Connolly as their centre-back partnership with Cameron McJannet able to slot in for either of that duo. And while Ronan Boyce, Ciaran Coll and Cameron Dummigan can also play at the heart of the defence, it’s thought Higgins wants to strengthen that area of his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Candy Stripes return to league action tomorrow night when they welcome Cork City to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium with the Derry manager hoping his players can mimic the intensity of this week’s training sessions for tomorrow evening’s encounter

“We’re looking forward to the game as we’ve had a really, really good week’s training. The players have shown a real hunger and intensity about training this week,” he insisted