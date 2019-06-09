Derry City come from behind to draw at Shamrock Rovers

Derry City showed tremendous fighting spirit to come from 2-0 draw to earn a share of the spoils at Shamrock Rovers.

Two quick fire goals from Trevor Clarke and Jack Byrne gave Rovers a deserved lead early in the second half.

However Ciaran Coll's first goal for the club and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's late strike, completed the perfect comeback at a sun soaked Tallaght Stadium.

Derry boss Declan Devine was happy with his side's never say die attitude, but he also annoyed by how poor his players performed against Stephen Bradley's men up until Coll's goal.

"I’m over the moon with a point, because for long periods we weren’t very good,” he stated.

“For long periods of the game we were too much in awe of Shamrock Rovers and too respectful. For long periods of the game we gave the ball away carelessly and needlessly and whenever we went 2-0 down, we actually decided to start a play a bit.

Derry City pair Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonagh celebrate after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's equaliser at Shamrock Rovers

“Thankfully we done enough to get a point of the game.

“Yes we took a point, but we are disappointed with our performance and that shows you where we are as a new group.

“That’s two comebacks, one at Oriel Park and one at Tallaght, so that’s pleasing, but we know that we have to do better.”