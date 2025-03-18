​DERRY City Chief Executive Sean Barrett has confirmed the Brandywell Stadium's new North Stand will be officially opened on April 4th when Cork City arrive on Foyleside.

​The impressive stand funded by Derry City FC, which cost in the region of £2million to build, will accommodate an extra 2,800 standing supporters when it's properly up and running.

The Cork fixture will act as a test event for the new structure with only 50% of the overall capacity of the stand used on that occasion.

"The new North Stand looks super and that's going to be open now for the next home game against Cork so that puts another 1,800 seats in there or 2,800 standing," revealed Mr Barrett.

Work on the North Stand in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is nearing completion.. Photograph: George Sweeney

"The Cork game is going to be our first test event. We might try to get one before it but it looks like it's going to be the Cork game so that will have to be 50% capacity for that stand so hopefully we'll be able to achieve that easily enough.

"It's fairly straightforward. There's a lot of little tweaks that need done, paperwork and fire alarm drills and all that kind of stuff. It will be painful but we will be open by April 4th - the Cork game."

With the new stand in place Derry will turn its attention to phase two of the Mark Farren Stand should the club receive its requested £11.8 million share of the £36.2 million Northern Ireland Football Fund.

That's the estimated costs to finish both wings of the stand, upgrade the floodlights and install a new hybrid pitch at the ground.

Brandywell owners Derry City and Strabane District Council members proposed to offer Derry City a minimum 25 year lease of the ground and move towards making the club outright owners.

That allowed Derry to submit its application for the fund as a 'performance club who intend to become the owners'.

"The application is in,” confirmed Barrett. “It was all in on Friday morning. Fair play to Eamonn Seydak and his team who did the business case for us initially and then did the second one.

"Everything had to be in on Friday morning and as you know there was a bit of controversy about the 5% and the 40%. We're now the preferred bidder at 5% as Derry City Football Club so it's exciting times.

"We need to get the Mark Farren Stand finished. The Mark Farren stand the way it is now has all the infrastructure there. It has the control room, the physio room and changing facilities.

"We will have the other side which will be a blank canvas for us for a corporate area. We want to have a better matchday experience for everybody. We want to expand that bar area and there's other things we want to do.

“We want to change the pitch which needs to be a hybrid pitch. The pitch is not fit for purpose as well all know. It needs to be lifted and changed.

“We also need to upgrade the floodlighting and the South End stand where there's a lot of broken seats and the toilet facilities.

"All those things are part of our upgrade for the Mark Farren Stand. It's a community club.

“If we get this lease over the line and I would be very disappointed if we didn't get funding for this because we've been left behind on so many occasions over the years.

"If we can get ownership of this with the extended lease then these things will happen quicker.

"There are lots of restrictions by legislation and it's not the council's fault. They have to go by the golden book and everything is so difficult to do anything.

“If we can get the lease of this then all of a sudden that changes everything. Not just for the club but for the whole city.

"You would still make sure you facilitate the Foyle Cup and all those competitions and all other users, Institute Football Club, Brandywell greyhounds.

"We will have a bit more flexibility because the restrictions won't be there. Private sector things are more flexible.

"We want a home. We're going in the right direction. It's taking a lot longer than I had hoped it would. All of a sudden it's all starting to develop out but until you have a home, you have nothing.

"There's so much potential for everybody if we get that lease."