Paul Hegarty is back at Brandywell as Ruaidhri Higgins' assistant manager (2211cg67)

The Donegal native has a longstanding relationship with the Lone Moor Road club since representing the Candy Stripes during two spells from 1987 until 2000, making his debut at home to Finn Harps on August 23rd, 1987. He went on to make 303 appearances, scoring nine times. Hegarty also man enjoyed a fruitful spell as assistant to ex-Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at Derry City from 2005 to 2006 and steered the club away from relegation as caretaker manager in 2015.

Higgins has been without an assistant since the departure of Paddy McLaughlin with many viewing his former assistant Alan Reynolds as favourite to return to the post. However, with Reynolds currently under contract at Waterford, a return was never more than speculation and Cikty have moved quickly to appoint their former fans’ favourite.

And with the new season just a week away, Ruaidhri Higgins was delighted to see his backroom team completed.

“I’m delighted to be working with Paul and he’ll bring a wealth of experience to our group”, said the City boss, “I know from previous experience that he brings an unbelievable work ethic and knowledge of this league and its players.

“Paul will be of great support to me going forward and this is a club that has always been very close to his heart. He brings real intelligence to his work and and I’m looking forward to tapping into that. He has enjoyed success here in the past, both as a player, and then as assistant to Stephen Kenny, and we’ll do everything in our power to bring more in the future.”

For his part, the Hegarty said he was just looking forward to getting going ahead of the new season.

