Sam Todd is on his way to Irish League champions, Larne . Photo: George Sweeney

​Irish League champions Larne have announced the loan signing of Derry City defender Sam Todd, who joins Tiernan Lynch’s ambitious outfit until January 2025.

The centre-half becomes the second player to make the move from Brandywell to Inver Park in just seven days after Jordan McEneff’s transfer was confirmed last week.

“The club can confirm that central defender Sam Todd has joined NIFL Premier League side Larne FC on loan until January,” read a Derry City club statement last night.

“The 26-year old has made 14 appearances for the Candystripes this season and scored the winning goal at Turner's Cross this month as City beat Cork to progress to the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

“Sam will return to the Brandywell for pre-season training ahead of next season and we wish him every success during his time at Larne.”

The Candystripes last week added defenders Andre Wisdom and Duncan Idehen – as well as winger Sean Robertson - to their squad and with Mark Connolly and Ciaran Coll in excellent form at the heart of the Derry defence, the former UCD was likely to see his game-time limited during the title run in.

A former youth player with Derry, Todd only returned to Brandywell in July 2023 after a six year absence during which he had stints at both Finn Harps and UCD.

He signed for Harps in 2018 to gain first team experience and, after excelling with UCD, was unveiled as a City player ahead of last season’s Europa Conference League qualifier against HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands and Lynch was more than happy to secure his signature.

"If there's an opportunity to strengthen the group then we make no secret about our desire to do that,” explained the Larne manager, "Having seen Sam up close we feel he very much falls into that category.

"Sam comes to us having got into double figures for appearances at Derry City this season and we hope that will help him to hit the ground running with us."

Todd’s move comes as both Wisdom and Robertson made their City debuts in Friday’s 1-0 victory in Waterford, a result Mark Connolly described as a “massive three points”.

“I thought the boys were brilliant and in the second half we showed a side to us which was really, really pleasing to see, especially with a lot of new faces coming in,” explained Connolly.

“To get those massive three points is really pleasing."