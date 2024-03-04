Derry City striker Danny Mullen celebrates putting the Candy Stripes ahead with Paul McMullan who supplied the cross. Photo by Kevin Moore.

ESTONIAN midfielder Markus Poom netted a 92nd minute equaliser to deny Derry City a precious victory over champions Shamrock Rovers as two of the league's heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a dramatic tussle at a blustery Tallaght Stadium.

Derry have won just one of their last 11 visits to the south Dublin venue but they were just 11 minutes away from a statement victory early in the 2024 title race and despite the late heartbreak Ruaidhri Higgins will take plenty of encouragement from this performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darragh Burns was a thorn in Derry's side from the outset and the MK Dons loanee opened the scoring on 59 minutes when Graham Burke sliced the visiting defence with a lovely pass before the winger curled into the far corner past Brian Maher.

Pat Hoban celebrates his goal from the penalty spot with Daniel Kelly in Tallaght. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Pat Hoban was fouled by Dylan Watts inside the penalty area on 72 minutes and stepped up to take the resultant spotkick for his third goal in four matches for the new team as he continued his impressive record against Rovers - his 12th against the Dubliners and his seventh in Tallaght.

Substitute Danny Mullen then bundled the ball over the line with six minutes to play from Paul McMullan's inswinging corner kick as the Scotsman looked to have netted the matchwinner for the second time in four days.

However, Derry were denied the three points in the third of five minutes stoppage time when Burns' cross was met by the head of Poom who powered the ball into the net for the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers, who sent six games without a win last season, have yet to get off the mark this term and unbeaten Derry's seven point advantage over the Dubliners remains intact.

Higgins was forced into a late change to his starting eleven as Jordan McEneff replaced Will Patching who pulled up in the warm-up and joined the injured Patrick McEleney, Sadou Diallo, Ciaron Harkin and Colm Whelan in the stands. Cameron Dummigan was also unavailable due to an ankle injury sustained against Drogheda in the opening match of the season.

The Derry boss admitted the two changes to the team which started the 2-1 win over St Patrick' Athletic on Friday were a mixture of tactical reasons and to inject fresh legs into the side.

McMullan who changed the game in that second half comeback over the Saints was back in the team at the expense of Daniel Kelly who was named in the bench while Shane McEleney was originally named in replace of Jordan McEneff as Higgins opted for a respectful back five when out of possession. The former Arsenal youth, however, was back in the starting line-up when Patching was pulled close to kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers had 10 days rest ahead of this clash after their home clash against Drogheda was postponed due to the heavy snow in Dublin last Friday night as Derry faced a second league match in four days.

Stephen Bradley wanted a much improved start to the game than in the 2-1 loss to Shelbourne in their last outing and they began on the frontfoot with Burns in particular proving dangerous on the right wing.

There was no shortage of goalscoring chances in an action packed opening 45 minutes with Derry perhaps shading the best of those opportunities with three on target compared to Rovers' one.

Rovers dominated the ball in those early stages and when Cameron McJannet slipped, Aaron Greene showed him a clean pair of heels on the right and found the run of Rory Gaffney who tried to return the pass but it was cut out crucially by a superbly timed Adam O'Reilly interception on 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greene was causing problems once again three minutes later on the counter. This time on the left flank he drove into the 18 yard box but dragged his well struck effort across goal and narrowly wide of the far post with Gaffeny lurking ominously in the box.

Derry had chances of their own and when Ronan Boyce got into a promising position, similar to where he scored against Drogheda, his left footed strike was saved comfortably by Pohls on 17 minutes.

The Candy Stripes breathed a sigh of relief on 20 minutes when Burns' cross dipped over the head of the Derry defence but the unmarked Graham Burke was unable to steer his effort on target and it went wide of the near post.

From a short corner kick Ben Doherty crossed towards the near post where Boyce flicked the ball on with a deft header but McJannet was unable to get it from under his feet quick enough and Pohls saved at close quarters. It was a gilt-edged chance for the former Stoke City defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end Burns was allowed time and space by Doherty to cross into the box and when Gaffney headed it back across goal Greene couldn't get enough purchase on his downward header and Brian Maher cleaned up the danger.

Shane McEleney did well to find O'Reilly in space and when the Cork man raced forward he sent a brilliant cross in behind the Rovers defence and Duffy got in front of his man but his tame strike was saved by Pohls. Duffy claimed he was pushed in the back by Burns but the match referee was unmoved.

Dylan Watts found Burns who shifted the ball onto his left foot but fired his powerful effort just wide of the far post with Maher scrambling anxiously to his left as he watched the ball skid across the surface.

It was end to end and when McMullan with his back to goal laid it into the path of Dufft the winger's strike from an angle was blocked superbly by Grace who threw himself at the ball. It was a big moment for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace was booked for a cynical block on Boyce on 43 minutes and was fortunate to stay on the pitch as he placed his hands on the chest of the referee who issued a warning to the Rovers defender.

O'Reilly produced a brilliant interception to stop a quick counter attack when Gaffney latched onto the ball with the Derry midfielder covering plenty of ground to snuff out the danger as the half somehow finished scoreless.

Six minutes after the break Derry came so close to breaking the deadlock when McMullan's cross from the right was spilled by Pohls under pressure from Hoban and when it fell to Duffy at the back post the Galliagh man fired his effort on the half volley over the crossbar.

Grace once again escaped further punishment when penalised for simulation when going down after a challenge from Mark Connolly. There was minimal contact and the Rovers defender was walking a tightrope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Watts' inswinging corner kick Grace was gifted a free header which was blocked on the line by Doherty and Derry got off the hook as the referee stopped play following a head injury sustained by Connolly.

Just short of the hour Rovers hit the front when Burke turned and slotted a lovely pass in behind Doherty and Burns opened up his body and curled it into the net past the advancing Maher for his first goal for the club.

Doherty did brilliantly to win possession with a sliding tackle on the left wing before picking out Duffy and his effort deflected onto the crossbar with Pohls beaten on 70 minutes as Derry pressed for the equaliser.

Moments later Derry were awarded a penalty when Hoban went down inside the six yard box after a challenge from Watts who appeared to kick the striker on the shin. Match referee Damien McGraith didn't hesitate when pointing to the spot and when Hoban stepped up to take the spotkick he stroked the ball into the left corner, sending Pohls the wrong way for the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a composed finish from the Galwegian who made it three goals from his opening four matches and it was no more than Derry deserved.

Gaffney cut inside onto his left foot before firing towards goal from the edge of the box but Maher turned it behind as Rovers stepped up the pressure with 10 minutes remaining.

Derry got their noses in front for the first time from a corner kick on 84 minutes inswinging cross from McMullan towards the back post and his fellow Scot got in between Gaffney and Watts, threw himself at the ball and bundled it over the line from two yards for his second goal in two games.

The drama wasn't over, however, as Rovers equalised on 93 minutes when Burns crossed deep into the Derry box and Poom got in front of Ciaran Coll and powered his header past Maher to salvage a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Honohan, Grace, Cleary, Poom, Watts, O'Neill, Burns, Burke, Greene (Kenny 64), Gaffney; Subs Not Used: Steacy, Lopes, Barrett, Nugent, Towell, O'Sullivan, Dillon, Noonan.

Derry City: Maher: Boyce (Kelly 65), S. McEleney, Connolly, McJannet; McMullan, Doherty, O'Reilly, Duffy (Todd 78); McEneff (Mullen 78); Hoban; Subs Not Used; Ryan, Coll, O'Donnell, Patton.