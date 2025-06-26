Drogheda United players celebrate after Conor Keeley scored their side's second goal at Brandywell.

TIERNAN Lynch settled two old scores in Dublin last week and the Belfast man and his rejuvenated Derry team get another shot at redemption when Drogheda roll into town tonight.

​Derry's last win over the Boynesiders was a 5-1 hammering at Brandywell back in June last year but since then the Co. Louth men have won three and drawn one, including a 2-0 FAI Cup Final triumph which will still stick in the throat of City fans.

The 3-1 loss at Brandywell in the league under Lynch was one of the most difficult defeats to swallow for the City boss having appeared to be in cruise control until Liam Boyce's second half sending off.

"Liam Boyce gets sent off and we kind of capitulated after a seven or eight minute period," recalled Lynch. "That was a difficult night for us.

"It was one of those things which summed up where we were at that stage. Hopefully we've moved on from that and I think we've defensively been much more solid which has given us a platform to try and kick on. Hopefully Friday night is the same."

Those two 1-0 victories in Dublin against Shels and St Pat's last week has injected fresh belief into the dressing room and the stands and Lynch is hoping to find some consistency.

"They were two big games for us and it probably showed both sides of what we've been trying to work on as a team and a group.

"All the games in this league are fairly tight and Friday probably won't be any different. I'd love to tell you it's going to be different and we're looking at 4-0 or 5-0. “Drogheda don't give up too many spaces. They're very solid defensively and look to catch you on the counter attack with their pace. There's elements of the game we have to be very careful of and I think we need to be very clinical in front of goal.”