Derry City produced their best home performance of the season to easily see off St Patrick's Athletic.

Goals from Ben Doherty and Colm Whelan sealed the points, as Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side ran riot and cruised to an impressive victory in front of the home fans.

Higgins was also thrilled by Doherty and Michael Duffy’s link-up play down the left, their first half performance in particular meant they were a threat throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Derry City's Colm Whelan jumps for joy after scoring against St Patrick's Athletic. Picture by Kevin Moore/Maiden City Images

Interestingly before kick-off the home side warmed up in a different area of the pitch, closer to the Showgrounds End of the ground and the City squad also moved dug-outs, as they looked to change their fortunes at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

It was the Dubliners who had the first half chance early on as Thijs Timmermans’ left wing corner picked out Noah Lewis, but the big centre-back’s close range header flashed just wide.

Derry were denied the perfect start on 11 minutes as Doherty’s clever pass into the Saints penalty box found Oliver O’Neill, but his left footed strike from 12 yards, which had goalkeeper Dean Lyness beaten, came back off the post.

Minutes later Lyness was called into action, this time Doherty’s inswinging right wing corner found Cameron McJannet, his header into the six yard box found Duffy, but his header was straight at the Saints net-minder.

Derry City's Ben Doherty runs away celebrating after scoring from the penalty spot, against St Patrick's Athletic. Picture by Kevin Moore/Maiden City Images

Just on the half-hour mark, Derry went close to breaking the deadlock twice in quick succession, with the first chance the best opportunity.

A neat passing move ended with O’Neill feeding Doherty inside the St Pat’s box, but his side footed strike was parried away by Lyness and as the home side recycled the ball, Duffy cut in from the left to see his curling shot parried away by the Englishman.

A fantastic Ryan Graydon right wing centre found Duffy bursting into the Saints box, but the winger’s left footed volley failed to test Lyness and flew well wide.

More good play by the home side on 55 minutes meant that Graydon went close, but his 20 yard left footed strike fizzed just over the crossbar.

Just after the hour mark City brought on Whelan, the former Republic of Ireland U21 striker replaced Kavanagh, as he got his first taste of playing at the Brandywell.

Derry took the lead on 72 minutes as Doherty fired home from the penalty spot, after Graydon seemed to be brought down by Lewis, the visitors were fuming that referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the spot, but after the protests were waved away, the former Larne man blasted home the resulting spot-kick.

The points were sealed moments later as Doherty’s inswinging right wing corner found an unmarked Whelan, who gleefully headed home past Lyness.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ronan Boyce, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet, Ben Doherty; Sadou Diallo (Jordan McEneff 69), Adam O'Reilly, Oliver O'Neill; Ryan Graydon, Cian Kavanagh (Colm Whelan 64), Michael Duffy (Ciaran Coll 85).

St Patrick's Athletic: Dean Lyness, Noah Lewis, Anthony Breslin, Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle (Thomas Lonergan 76), Mark Doyle (Conor Carty 87), Jake Mulraney (Serge Atakayi 83), Carl Axei Sjoberg, Sam Curtis, Thijs Timmermans (Adam Murphy 76).

