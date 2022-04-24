Practicing penalty kicks at the Derry City Easter Football Camp at the Brandywell Stadium. Picture by George Sweeney. DER2216GS-074

Derry City Easter Football Camp

Derry City held a successful Easter Football Camp, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last week.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 3:25 pm

Over 100 children took part in the camp, which took place in glorious sunshine and had Derry City players Danny Lafferty, Cameron McJannet, Daithi McCallion, Eoin Toal, James Akintunde and Will Patching just name but a few attend the camp along with first team coach Mark McChrystal.

