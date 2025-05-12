Derry City FC Honorary President Paul Diamond who passed away at the weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 088

DERRY CITY Football Club has expressed 'deep sadness' following the passing of the Brandywell club's President and lifetime supporter Paul Diamond.

Mr Diamond has been a long-time benefactor of his hometown club and served as chairman the last time Derry City won the league title back in 1996/97.

Chairman of award winning Pennyburn-based packaging firm, Diamond Corrugated, the company have loyally served as Derry City's main shirt sponsor for the past 15 years.

Taking over the role as club President in 2021, previously occupied by the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, Mr Diamond stated he was both 'humbled' and 'honoured' to take up office at Derry City where he had a long and distinguished association.

The late Paul Diamond pictured alongside Derry City chief executive Sean Barrett and chairman Philip O'Doherty when appointed honorary club president in 2021.

Tributes have been paid to the successful local businessman from the wider community following news of his passing after an illness at the weekend, and Derry City issued the following statement expressing the club's sympathies to Mr Diamond's wife Mary, sons Niall and Gerard and extended family circle.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Club President, Paul Diamond," began the statement. "Mr Diamond was appointed Club President in 2021 having served a number of other roles in the club over the years.

"Mr Diamond was a lifetime supporter of the club, and a long term sponsor.His firm, Diamond Corrugated, has provided shirt sponsorship to the club since 2011, however his support for the club has been demonstrated over many decades.

"Mr Diamond’s love of the Candystripes was triggered by his own father’s support of the City and has spoken about how the red, white and black of his firm’s logo were inspired by the club colours.

"Paul joined the board of the football club in 1995 and served as club chairman when the club last won the League of Ireland in 1997.Outside of football, Diamond Corrugated are a significant local employer and Mr Diamond was awarded a O.B.E in 2002 for his services to the packaging industry.

"The Diamond family links to the club continue as his son Niall was appointed to the club board in 2022.Everyone at Derry City extend our sympathies to his wife Mary, sons Niall and Gerard and the wider family circle.”