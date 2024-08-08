Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​RUAIDHRI Higgins admits the incentive to go top of the Premier Division for the first time since March can be a driving force for Derry City against Dundalk tonight.

​With longtime leaders Shelbourne not in action until 24 hours later when they visit Sligo, it might just be a fleeting return to the summit should they earn three points but Higgins knows it won't be a straightforward task against a team battling for survival.

Shelbourne were unable to take advantage of an extra man for over 60 minutes against their nearest rivals in the league at Tolka Park on Monday night and should Derry go top tonight, it could strike a real psychological blow for the Dubliners.

With just 10 games to go tonight's opportunity to go level on points with Shels and ahead on goal difference is significant. However, Higgins insists he won't be getting carried away with league positions just yet!

“Our home form has been good," he began when asked if going top was a major incentive for his troops. "We're scoring goals at home and you're right, a win takes you top of the table for how long, God only knows. It might only be for 24 hours, but that's the incentive.

"But there’s still 10 games to go and if we're putting top of the table with three or four to go then I would absolutely snap your hand off that, but we've got to be trying to pick up as many wins now as possible starting here at home on Friday," added Higgins who takes charge of 150th game as City boss.

The countdown is on but Higgins doesn't deviate from that one game at a time mantra.

“I just don't really get involved in it [looking at other results and how it affects the league standings]. “We have a way of working here and once one game is done we just look straight to the next one.

Cameron Dummigan was man of the match against Shelbourne but he might be redeployed at right back for the visit of Dundalk.

"We know that when we click and we've clicked quite often in recent times that we're a really good team.”

It's almost squeaky bum time for Shels and Derry, particularly the Candy Stripes who can ill afford to drift further apart from the leaders at this stage of the campaign, despite 30 points being up for grabs between now and the end of the season.

Damien Duff blamed 'nerves' for his team's inability to break down Derry on Monday but Higgins says his team will thrive on the pressure.

“I believe we have really good experience in our dressing room and good experience throughout our staff as well so it's to be enjoyed, it's to be embraced.

"We're not scrapping at the other end of the table, it's a different type of pressure, it's to be enjoyed.

"We try to chalk the games off and starting on Friday we just need to win and do whatever it takes to win the game and then we’ll look at the next one."

With Sam Todd suspended following his sending off on Monday night, Higgins will have to rejig his defensive pack. Shane McEleney and Ronan Boyce haven't fully recovered from their respective injuries but whoever takes to the field, the Derry boss is confident his team will be good enough to get the job done.

"Regardless we'll have a team on the pitch that's good enough to win the game. The players are in good spirits, good form and we've a good record at home so we need to keep that going.”