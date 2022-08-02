Derry City face Cork City in FAI Cup

The tie at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, which is scheduled for week ending August 28th, is expected to be played on Friday, August 26th.
Ulster Senior League's side Bonagee United, who hammered Pike Rovers 6-0 in Sunday's first round, host Damien Duff's Shelbourne.
The tie of the round sees champions Shamrock Rovers face fellow Premier Division Drogheda United, at Head in the Game Park, in the only all top flight tie.
Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Draw: Bonagee United v Shelbourne; Lucan Athletic v Bohemians; Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Cork City; Galway United v UCD; Maynooth University Town v Treaty United; Wexford v Dundalk; Malahide United v Waterford.
All ties are to be played on the week ending August 28th, 2022.