Derry City fans Ben and Shannon Doherty pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday evening last.

Derry City fans get picture with FAI Cup trophy at new away kit launch

Derry City fans came to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday to purchase the club’s 2023 away kit and also got the chance to get their photographer taken with the FAI Cup trophy.

By Kevin McLaughlin
5 minutes ago

The new kit along with the goalkeeper jersey and leisurewear all went down well with the Brandywell faithful.

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney attended the event and took 12 pictures.

1. Derry City 2023 Away Kit Launch

Derry City fans Kirsten and Lauren Mackey pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday evening last.

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Derry City 2023 Away Kit Launch

Derry City fan Billie-Jo Casey (10) pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry City 2023 Away Kit Launch

Derry City fans Colin Doherty and Corey Filler pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Derry City 2023 Away Kit Launch

Derry City fan Sophia Redden pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Photo: George Sweeney

