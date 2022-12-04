Derry City fans Ben and Shannon Doherty pictured with the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday evening last.

Derry City fans get picture with FAI Cup trophy at new away kit launch

Derry City fans came to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday to purchase the club’s 2023 away kit and also got the chance to get their photographer taken with the FAI Cup trophy.