Derry City fans' pictures as 155 lucky members make Brandywell Stadium return
A total of 155 Derry City supporters made their long awaited return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night and the test event proved a huge success.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:32 am
Capacity levels at the venue will be reviewed and it’s hoped the numbers of supporters permitted into the ground will be increased in the coming weeks and potentially for the next home fixture against league leaders Sligo Rovers.
Those lucky fans who got their hands on an e-ticket for the Friday's game were treated to a hugely entertaining game as Derry fought back after Ali Coote's 84th minute strike to clinch a dramatic point thanks to substitute Marc Walsh's 94th minute equaliser.
Check out some of our fans' pictures from the night.
Page 1 of 7