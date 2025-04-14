Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Derry City Football Club's community engagement has been very much to the fore in recent weeks with visits to the Brandywell by the Marie Curie Trust, the Northern Ireland & Donegal Road Victims Support Group and the Peace Fields Project.

​On Friday night past a large number of staff, volunteers and families from the HSC NI Fostering Service were guests at City's game at home to Drogheda United.

And despite the result – a 3-1 loss to the current league leaders – the group certainly enjoyed the experience as they met players and management team on the night.

Commenting in a video he sent to the club's website, Tom Cassidy, the North West's HSC Director for Children and Families thanked the club and its staff for the hospitality and for highlighting the urgent need to recruit foster carers.

“I'd like to thank Derry City, the officials, the staff, the players and everyone involved for helping us promote our fostering recruitment campaign.

"I'm really delighted Derry are doing this. I've been a fan for over 50 years. We have got over 3,500 young people in foster care in Northern Ireland and 700 within the Western Trust and we urgently need more foster carers.

"So thank you to Derry City for helping promote it and we do hope that this promotion will attract more people to become foster carers."

A spokesperson for the club said it was extremely important that Derry City FC continued to engage with as many of these vital services as possible.

Derry City captain Mark Connolly, Michael Duffy and Ciaron Harkin join in a huddle with some of the guests representing the HSC NI Fostering Service before Friday night's match.

"Derry City is a club with its foundations steeped in the local community. We draw our support from within and it's equally important that we also look at ways of supporting others.

"The management, players and staff are keen to get involved and as well as having the Fostering Service at the game on Friday night, they had earlier been guests at a training session at Owenbeg.

"While we're conscious that there is a limit to what can be done at any one time, it's important that these relationships are developed as well.

"The Fostering Agency provides a fantastic service across the North West and beyond and we look forward to welcoming them back to the Brandywell in the future."