​DERRY CITY Football Club remain confident the new north terrace stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will be completed by next summer.

An artist's impression of the new Brandywell North Terrace.

​The club has appointed Fermanagh based Electrical Contractors GR White & Sons to carry out extensive site enabling works at the ground and are continuing to work with Derry City and Strabane District Council on an agreed programmed list of activities to allow the work to commence as soon as possible.

It was hoped the partial demolition of the Southend Park stand will be completed before the New Year. However, it's understood plans have hit a snag with NI Water Service raising concerns about the installation of male and female toilet facilities at the Brandywell Road end of the ground given the proposed number of visitors to the site in its assessment of foul discharges.

NI Water [NIW] had previously raised formal concerns about the ability of the sewer network to cope, claiming the foul flow from the proposed new development would "exacerbate existing capacity constraints leading to additional negative impact on the natural environment and our service to existing customers."

Plans for the proposed new North Terrace.

A spokesperson for NIW said it has taken into account 'many factors' in its assessment but are currently working with the developer to 'find a solution and mitigate the impact'.

“NI Water is keen to support the development of the Brandywell Stadium upgrade project" read a statement. "NI Water’s assessment of foul discharges takes into account many factors, such as the proposed numbers of visitors to the site, and not just the number of proposed toilets.

"In this case, NI Water is currently working with the developer to find a solution to mitigate the impact of the connection to the NI Water sewer network. Engagement with the developer's representative is continuing to develop a potential solution which the developer can then implement.”

In a new development, it's understood Derry City Football Club must now foot the bill for the installation of a storm drain outside a sheltered accommodation complex in Blighs Lane in order to alleviate concerns and for works to proceed.

Given the planned new toilet facilities at Brandywell will only be used by the club for up to 50 hours per year and during 18 home matches each season, it's a significant extra cost for the football club which wasn't factored into the original budget for the new stand which was expected to be in the region of £2 million.

However, a spokesperson for Derry City insists the club remains determined to have the new terrace opened by next July as initially planned and club chairman, Mr Philip O'Doherty is said to be 'happy to give something back to the local community' by funding the installation of a new drainage system at nearby Blighs Lane.

The new stand is expected to include an extra 1,800 seats to be used for European games next summer and manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes it will contribute to the team's on-field success.

"I think there's a hunger and thirst out there for tickets, particularly the bigger games," said Higgins when asked about the new stand.

"It's difficult for people who deserve to be at the matches and can't get to the matches. That has to change and it's going to change.

"You look at grounds right throughout Ireland and Europe and if you have an end that you're attacking and have a singing section in that area, it sucks the ball into the net.

"That's what I'm trying to visualise. You talk about goalscoring ends. Turner's Cross, the Shed End. Shamrock Rovers, the stand behind the goal where they score a lot of their goals in the end.