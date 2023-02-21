Derry City supporters pictured in the Mark Farren Stand, in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Robert Martin, ​City’s Commercial manager, says he’s expecting the game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to be a complete sell-out and he hopes that all season tickets will be distributed in the coming days.

"Our distribution partner, IPrint, have got the tickets ready to post. They went into the system on Monday so everyone should find their season ticket dropping maybe Tuesday or Wednesday,” insisted Mr. Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Worst case scenario, if you don't receive your season ticket, your e-ticket barcode is still valid for enter.

"We also have a number of season tickets for which we don't have proper addresses so we're going to get them either hand delivered and we will have a drop in session tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Mark Farren Conference Room at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium from 4pm until 7pm to allow supporters to call and collect.”

Mr. Martin confirmed that everyone allocated with a match ticket this season will have a seat assigned to them and he’s pleading with supporters to sit on the specific seat stated on their ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we've done is create a live seating plan through Future Ticketing and that was a huge task that we took on,” he added.

"I think we're about 95 per cent sorted. We've had most people’s renewals but anyone who hasn't been able to renew, we'll still accommodate them.

"We decided to create the seating plan to keep Council right and allow us to have our 100 per cent capacity.

"What we've done is ensure every ticket would have a seat allocated to it, should it be a season ticket holder, a match day ticket or should it be an away supporter. Every ticket will have a number with your seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By doing that we're also able to use some terracing tickets for the first time. We tried it with small numbers last year but we're now going by Council guidance and that is giving us a small bit of flexibility.