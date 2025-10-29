Derry City food drive raises funds to support Foyle Foodbank's Christmas appeal
Volunteers from Foyle Foodbank and several local organisations gathered food and monetary donations ahead of Sunday’s final game of the 2025 season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Thanking everyone who donated and helped with the collection, Patricia O’Donnell from the Foyle Network Foundation said it was a ‘fantastic’ event which raised vital funds for their Christmas appeal.
“Sunday’s fundraising event at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was a fantastic opportunity to raise vital funds to support our Christmas appeal,” she said.
“I want to thank both the Derry City and Shamrock Rovers supporters for their extremely generous donations at the game to support our work, and all the volunteers from local organisations who helped us at the turnstiles.
“Thanks to your efforts, we’ve been able to raise over £1700 and 83kg of essential food items, which will go a long way in helping us support people in need across the city at one of the busiest times of year for our services.
“Derry City FC have been a long-time friend of Foyle Foodbank and I would like to once again thank them for their support – the football club is the beating heart of the community, and it’s fantastic to see it step up to help those who need it most.”