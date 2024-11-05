Derry City Football Club's big good luck send-off at O’Neills this Saturday ahead of FAI Cup Final

By Simon Collins
Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:30 BST
It’s all happening in the city this Saturday at O’Neills Sports Store, Waterloo Place, where a ‘Big, Good Luck Send-Off’ will take place to wish Derry City FC all the best for the 2024 FAI Cup Final to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin the following day.

Saturday’s ‘Big Send-Off’ which will take place from 2.30-5.00pm is a collaboration between O’Neills and local radio station Drive

105FM.

The Waterloo Place store will be a buzz of activity with music, special Derry City guests, sports prizes, face painting and many, many more events including a live radio show with the Drive 105 Sports Team.

Group pictured at the launch of the Drive 105 and O’Nellls ‘Big Send off for FAI Cup finalists Derry City’. Included in the photograph are Bishop Donal McKeown, Martin Mullan, Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Londonderry Chamber, Steve Bradley, Into the West, local councillors, fans, Drive 105’s Noel Moore and Caroline Ryan, manager of O’Neills Sports store. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neills Store Manager, Caroline Casey has asked for people across the city and district to come along and wish the team every success for the final on Sunday.

‘Judging by today’s turnout for the launch, I hope to see the store packed on Saturday for a big pre-final get-together to wish Ruaidhri Higgins and his team every success against Drogheda in Dublin.

‘I would like to thank everyone who turned up for the launch and also our partners in this event, Noel Moore and the team at Drive 105FM. Saturday will see a big family event, fun, laughter, and prizes – so come along and play a part.’

