Derry City Football Club's big good luck send-off at O’Neills this Saturday ahead of FAI Cup Final
Saturday’s ‘Big Send-Off’ which will take place from 2.30-5.00pm is a collaboration between O’Neills and local radio station Drive
105FM.
The Waterloo Place store will be a buzz of activity with music, special Derry City guests, sports prizes, face painting and many, many more events including a live radio show with the Drive 105 Sports Team.
O’Neills Store Manager, Caroline Casey has asked for people across the city and district to come along and wish the team every success for the final on Sunday.
‘Judging by today’s turnout for the launch, I hope to see the store packed on Saturday for a big pre-final get-together to wish Ruaidhri Higgins and his team every success against Drogheda in Dublin.
‘I would like to thank everyone who turned up for the launch and also our partners in this event, Noel Moore and the team at Drive 105FM. Saturday will see a big family event, fun, laughter, and prizes – so come along and play a part.’