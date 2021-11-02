Derry City fortunate to secure a point at Waterford

Derry City midfielder Jack Malone starts another attacking move at the RSC. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Derry City, like so many times this season, somehow rescued a point, as Cameron McJannet's 93rd minute equaliser, earned them a share of the spoils at Waterford.

Despite the late goal, Ruaidhri Higgins' side were second best for long periods, as there in different form continued, at the RSC.

Although the Brandywell men gave their all, they in truth should have been further behind, as Waterford missed chances on the counter attack in the closing stages.

The Brandywell men made two changes to their side which drew with Bohemians, with Jack Malone and Evan McLaughlin replacing the suspended Ciaron Harkin and striker Jamie McGonigle, who dropped to the bench because of a dental issue.

The home side took the lead on three minutes following a super passing move which ended with left-back Jack Stafford's clever cut-back to Junior Quitirna, who made no mistake drilling the ball home from 16 yards.

Derry looked to get into the game and they went close on eight minutes as Joe Thomson broke forward from midfield, but his well hit drive was comfortably held by Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin.

Gartside was called into action on 26 minutes as Cameron Evans long range strike was parried away by the Derry net-minder and the Maydown native had to make another smart save soon after as he kept out Quitirna's 20 yard strike.

Derry City's Danny Lafferty rushes into the net to get the ball back, after he levelled things at the RSC. Picture by Kevin Moore/mci

The Candy Stripes were fortunate to equalise four minutes later as good play by James Akintunde, saw the Londoner get his low centre from the right flash across the six yard box and the alert Danny Lafferty, ghosted in at the back post to fire home from close range.

With their tails up with Lafferty's leveller, the visitors went close to taking the lead on 37 minutes when a quick counter attack ended with the former Northern Ireland international cutting the ball back to McLaughlin, but the youngster fired just wide from inside the box,.

Waterford regained the lead on 39 minutes as an unmarked Greg Halford nodded home from close range, after Anthony Wordsworth's had headed Patterson's free-kick back into the City penalty box.

Just before the break, Derry went close to equalising for a second time, but Lafferty's 20 yard well hit free-kick, was straight at Martin.

Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe lays the ball off during their encounter against Waterford. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Derry made a change at the break with experienced midfielder Bastien Hery replacing McLaughlin, as Ruaidhri Higgins' side looked to get a foot hold in the encounter.

City were forced into another substitution on 49 minutes as Ronan Boyce limped off with what looked a hamstring problem and was replaced by striker McGonigle.

The changes didn't make that big of an affect in the game and just before the hour mark Hery made a mistake on his return to the RSC, as the ex-Waterford man lost possession on the edge of the Derry box, but Gartside did well to save Patterson's strike, after Niall O'Keeffe had found the left-winger.

A clever free-kick routine on 83 minutes nearly resulted on a third goal for the home side, but Patterson's low drive from the edge of the box, flashed past Gartside's right hand post.

Derry City's Cameron McJannet races away celebrating their last minute equaliser, at Waterford. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCi

Minutes later Halford went close to sealing the points but his glancing header at the near post, flew over the bar..

It was home side who looked like they were going to score a third in the final minutes and they went close again on 87 minutes as John Martin got in behind the Derry defence, but his shot was pushed away by Gartside.

On 92 minutes, Derry levelled things as Thomson's left wing corner fell perfectly to McJannet, who made no mistake firing high into the net.

Waterford: Paul Martin, Darragh Power (Kyle Ferguson 12), Cameron Evans, Anthony Wordsworth, Junior Quitirna (Isaac Tshipamba 50), John Martin, Niall O'Keefe, Ronaldo Green (Shane Griffin 66), Jack Stafford, Greg Halford, Phoenix Patterson.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll (Will Fitzgerald 59); Ronan Boyce (Jamie McGonigle 49), Jack Malone, Joe Thomson, Evan McLaughlin (Bastien Hery HT), Danny Lafferty (Patrick Ferry 85); James Akintunde, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.