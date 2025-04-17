Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​RONAN Boyce is confident Derry City can be amongst the leading contenders in the league title race this season despite an indifferent start to life under Tiernan Lynch.

​The Candy Stripes go into a critical stage of the campaign in Galway on Friday night - the first of three fixtures during the Easter holiday period - sitting in sixth place and seven points behind early leaders Drogheda United.

It's an opportunity to bounce back from last week's 3-1 defeat at home to Drogheda and claw back some ground on the early pacesetters, particularly with the four other teams in the top five playing each other.

"It's always been like that [important period in season]. Before the break it's a lot of games and a lot of Friday, Mondays coming up. We know how good we are and we have a decent squad so we can rotate.

Ronan Boyce and Carl Winchester celebrate after the Ramelton man's bicycle kick in front of the North Stand against Cork City.

"We know if there's boys not pulling their weight you can swap and change and have fresh legs. Everyone is pushing hard to get into the starting eleven which will be good for those games coming up.

"We've been up there [challenging] the last couple of years and that's where we want to be this year again. We're under no illusions. It's not going to be easy but we're good enough to get up there and I think we will."

The 23 year-old Ramelton man makes his 150th appearance for Derry City should he play against the Tribesmen at Eamonn Deacy Park.

He burst onto the first team scene as a 19 year-old when making his debut against Cork City in 2019 and quickly established himself as a regular, making the PFAI Team of the Year in 2021.

Ronan Boyce pictured against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds this season

Boyce, who ranks the 2022 FAI Cup win as his best of those 150 appearances, turns 24 early next month and considers himself to be one of the more experienced players in the squad in terms of the League of Ireland.

He's been one of the stand-out performers this season so far and has even contributed with a stunning overhead kick against Cork and a terrific assist for Liam Boyce against Drogheda last week.

And he's not letting himself or his teammates get too low after a fourth loss of the season with plenty of points to be played for over the coming weeks.

"I think it's very good to get that milestone. 150 games is a lot of games especially for coming through the academy and playing for Derry. It's a lot and my family are proud and I'm proud too," he smiled.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of good days and a lot of bad days but it's definitely been very enjoyable so far.

"Obviously I've played that amount of games now and have been around the league so I'm definitely one of the more experienced players and have to use that. I'm still young but I can definitely rely on my experiences.

"Over the years you definitely get more mature and get better. You learn how to deal with things better and learn how to cope with losses and not to get too low and not to get too high when you win as well.

“You definitely mature as you get older and this year I've been trying to step up more and be one of the players that drive us on.

"It was very disappointing [last Friday night] because we were in control of the game for 60 minutes which meant nothing when we gave away the goal. We take the positives from it and learn from it and don't get too low from it because we have another big game on Friday.

"You obviously reflect and watch it back and go through what you could've done better but you don't get too low because Friday is massive and another tough, tough game.

"It'll be similar to the way Drogheda play and we've been watching them and they're trying to get better at it."

Galway are punching above their weight in fourth place, five points ahead of the Foylesiders and Boyce knows they will be a tough nut to crack.

"They're a well organised team with [John] Caulfield and Ollie [Horgan] who have been around the league for years and know what they're at.

"They're always well drilled and organised and they have very good players who have been about the league for years as well.

"We're under no illusions. It will be very, very tough on Friday but if we're at it we can pick up the three points.

"We've watched the goals we conceded against Drogheda and we weren't good enough. We've been working on it all week and should be well prepared for Galway's threats and hopefully we can deal with them."