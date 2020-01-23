Derry City give up on pursuit of former captain Barry McNamee

DECLAN DEVINE has given up hope of convincing his former captain, Barry McNamee to return to Derry City next season, claiming the club’s pursuit of the player was ‘finished’.

The 27 year-old Ramelton man, who has been a free agent since the end of the 2019 campaign, was an interested spectator in the Mark Farren Stand at Brandywell for Derry’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Finn Harps at Brandywell on Wednesday night.

Devine claimed Derry had opened negotiations with the player last August but McNamee was undecided about his future and was ‘pursuing different options’.

It’s understood the former Cork City midfielder would prefer to play part-time football and has attracted interest from several Irish League clubs and indeed, City rivals, Finn Harps who have offered a deal.

City boss, Devine, had left the door open for a return but with just three weeks remaining until the start of the 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, Devine suggested McNamee’s second spell on Foyleside is now over.

“As far as I know it’s finished from our point of view,” said Devine when quizzed about the situation.

“Barry, the last time I heard, was looking to get a job and play part-time.

“Barry is a player that has been around the club for a very long time and I’m sure he’s come here tonight to have a look. His brother is playing for Finn Harps so whatever the outcome is we will always wish Barry the best.”

McNamee, who made his City debut against Lisburn Distillery in the Setanta Cup in February 2012, had returned for a second spell at Derry on a one year contract last January following a disappointing season on Leeside with Cork.

However, Devine’s confirmation that the player, won’t be returning for the coming season, ends the Co. Donegal man’s long association with the Brandywell club which saw him rack up 241 appearances, scoring 35 goals during his two spells on Foyleside.