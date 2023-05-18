The Dubliner has enjoyed a taste of senior international football when he spent a day training with Kenny's side in March 2022 when working under senior goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

Kenny has named a 22-man squad comprised of players from the EFL and the League of Ireland for the training camp at Bristol City's training ground to begin preparations for two qualifiers in June.

Ireland are set to face Greece on Friday, June 16 in Athens and Gibraltar on Monday, June 19 at the Aviva Stadium as part of their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign which began with a narrow 1-0 defeat against France in March.

Brian Maher has been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming training camp in Bristol.

Maher is one of three League of Ireland players in the squad alongside fellow goalkeeper, Bohemians' James Talbot and Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia.Tom Cannon, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End from Everton, has been called into the training camp as well as Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin and Millwall defender Danny McNamara.Wigan Athletic's James McClean, who is honing in on his 100th international cap, is also in the squad.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne will miss the four-day training camp as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for the Greece and Gibraltar matches in June.

Chiedozie Ogbene will report for the camp to continue his assessment and rehabilitation from a hamstring injury whilst Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman have all been ruled out of the upcoming qualifiers through injury.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved with the training camp due to their club's participation in the EFL play-offs.

All Premier League players remain in action for their clubs as well as Mikey Johnston at Vitoria de Guimaraes, Jamie McGrath at Dundee United and Matt Doherty at Atlético Madrid who continue their domestic seasons.

"The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well," said Stephen Kenny.

"This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5th for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we're looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions."