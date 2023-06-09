Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher comes to claim the ball under pressure from a Bohs attacker in the first half. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

DERRY CITY went into the midseason break with a whimper and six points behind the leaders after a toothless stalemate against Bohemians at Brandywell.

It was the out of sorts Candystripes' fourth match without a win, a dismal run in which Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops managed to score just once and their misfiring attack once again proved costly.

Cian Kavanagh missed two glaring chances in front of goal in the opening half while Adam O'Reilly, Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy each had opportunities to put Derry in front in the second half.

The home side had a big shout for a penalty in the 90th minute when Bohs defender Krystian Nowak appeared to handle the ball when Jamie McGonigle met Brandon Kavanagh's cross but referee Damien McGraith waved play on.

After such a promising start to the campaign, an injury-hampered City will welcome the break and they will need to address their home form when the league resumes having won just four in 11 fixtures at Brandywell.

Bohemians will equally welcome the break as they've now registered one win from their last seven.

The hosts should've found the net after just three minutes when Ben Doherty whipped in a free-kick towards the far post where Kavanagh got in front of Adam McDonnell but the striker missed the ball when all it needed was the slightest of touches.

Jordan Flores hit the wall with a free-kick 30 yards from goal and when it fell to Horton, inside the penalty area the defender snapped at his shot and it went harmlessly wide.

At the other end Sadou Diallo found the run of Kavanagh inside the Bohs penalty area and the striker should've found the target from eight yards but somehow screwed his shot away from goal.

There was more urgency in Derry's attacks at the start of the second half and O'Reilly had the chance to break the deadlock on 52 minutes.

Coll flicked on Maher's punt upfield to set Duffy into space on the left wing and the winger got past Horton before clipping the ball to the back post where O'Reilly volleyed it wide of the mark.

It marked the beginning of a promising spell for the home side during which Ronan Boyce's effort from 12 yards was deflected wide and Graydon stung the hands of James Talbot with a powerful strike from an angle.

Talbot got a strong hand to Duffy's snapshot from 12 yards with seven minutes to go and Derry had a big shout for a penalty when Brandon Kavanagh crossed for Jamie McGonigle and the striker's header struck the outstretched hand of Krystian Nowak on the six yard line on the 90th minute but referee Damien McGraith waved away the protests and the match ended scoreless.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Graydon (B. Kavanagh 88), Diallo, Doherty (O'Neill 79), O'Reilly, Duffy; C. Kavanagh (McGonigle 79); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Connolly, Patton, Mullan, Barr.

Bohs:Talbot, Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDaid (Afolabi 73), Flores, Buckley, Coote (Clark 77); Akintunde (Connolly 61), Adam McDonnell (O'Sullivan 77); Subs Not Used - Dennison, Baker, Twardek, Lotefa, Okosun.