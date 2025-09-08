Derry City head of recruitment Michael Mackin before the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup second round match between Treaty United and Derry City at Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

​DERRY City's Head of Recruitment Michael Mackin has parted company with the Brandywell club less than three months after his appointment.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Burton Albion chief analyst arrived from the League Two club with little fanfare and his appointment was never officially announced by the club.

He was never formally introduced to the media but was a notable presence on the bench during match days from the summer onwards when he took the role at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mackin also played a key role in analysis and set-pieces alongside first team coaches Andy Mitchell and Patrick McEleney. And it seems he has left Foyleside as unceremoniously as he arrived as the club have yet to confirm or announce his departure.

Derry City head of recruitment Michael Mackin before the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup second round match between Treaty United and Derry City at Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mackin oversaw one of Derry's busiest summer transfer windows in which the club signed Alex Bannon [on loan from Burton], Brandon Fleming, Dipo Akinyemi, Adam Frizzel and Jamie Stott with Dom Thomas, Kevin Holt [both Ayr United], Paul McMullan [Raith Rovers], Pat Hoban [Glentoran], Sean Patton [Reading] and Ciaron Harkin [Sligo] amongst the players who exited the Lone Moor Road outfit.

Commenting on Mackin's influence following the arrival of Scotsman, Frizzel from Championship side Airdrie on June 25th, Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch claimed he had played a 'pivotal' role.

"He's been pivotal to be honest," remarked Lynch who claimed Mackin's arrival would take 'the burden off' him when it came to attracting the 'very best players' to Derry City. He has a great knowledge of League One, League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a great knowledge of Scotland and has done a huge amount of work in not only the Premier League in Ireland but also the Championship.

"I think for me the future is bright with regards to recruitment."

Meanwhile the FAI has confirmed the final League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures will kick-off at 4.30pm on Saturday, November 1st with Derry City finishing their campaign at Cork City.