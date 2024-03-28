One young supporter received burn injuries as a result of flares being lit in the packed Mono Stand at the recent league match at Dalymount Park against Bohemians before the international break. That rule breach resulted in a fine of €2,500 alone!Bohemians supporters were banned from attending the League of Ireland game against Drogheda United on February 23rd as punishment for a flare striking their own player Cian Byrne at Richmond Park.It's been an ongoing issue at League of Ireland clubs with Shamrock Rovers threatening lifetime bans on supporters using flares after a young fan had a lucky escape when his top was 'destroyed' by sparks from a flare that was lit in his proximity at Tallaght Stadium's South Stand during their opening night draw with Dundalk.The Hoops also reported two burn injuries that happened during their President’s Cup win over St Patrick’s Athletic last month.A statement issued by Derry City last night warned of the dangers of igniting flares and the possibility of stadium bans should the problem continue."Derry City FC have received a fine of €2,500 for ignition of pyrotechnics at the recent game vs Bohemians at Dalymount Park," began the statement."A young supporter received burn injuries as a result of these flares being lit in a packed stand during the game. The club have now received fines totalling over €3,500 this season alone for pyrotechnic offences at recent Away games. This is a major safety issue and is of ongoing concern to the club."There is also a strong possibility of a ban on our supporters travelling to away games if there are any more reported pyrotechnic offences this season. These fines are unsustainable for our club and eats into our finances which cannot be tolerated going forward and the safety of our supporters is of paramount concern.”The Candy Stripes return to action tonight when they welcome Galway United to the Brandywell but the lighting of flares hasn’t been an issue this season as recognised by the club.“The club would also like to acknowledge and commend the compliance of our supporters at all home games this season as there have been no reported incidents of pyrotechnic offences. “We hope all supporters will continue to comply with the Club and our match night security team.“Finally, we ask all supporters to comply with new stadium entrance guidelines which have been introduced to filter supporters to the entrance nearest their designated seat/Tterrace.“A new entrance gate is now in use (Gate 19) – this can be found within the main car park at the Lone Moor Road side of the Greyhound race track.