Derry City 2 Galway United 0

PAT Hoban had warned his hometown club Galway United they were 'owed one' by Derry City and the hitman's late strike ensured a precious victory for title chasing Brandywell outfit.

Last year's First Division champions had taken four points from Ruaidhri Higgins side in their previous two meetings which included a 1-0 victory on their last visit to Foyleside back in March.

Hoban had also been on the wrong end of an FAI Cup drubbing at the hands of the Tribesmen when playing his first competitive game against them while at Dundalk last season. And so this victory will be a sweet one for the striker who continued his hot streak in front of the posts.

Will Patching celebrates putting Derry City ahead against Galway. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

Galway keeper Brendan Clarke had kept his team in the match with a string of superb saves to deny both Hoban and Will Patching in the first half.

Patching then marked his 100th start for the Candystripes with a superbly taken goal on 65 minutes which momentarily sent his side top of the table on goal difference.

Hoban sealed the win with his 11th of the campaign, turning the ball home from close range with four minutes to go as Derry recorded back-to-back wins for just the third time this season to keep the heat on the league leaders.

With skipper Patrick McEleney watching on from the sidelines after his successful operation on a dislocated and broken elbow, Derry began on the frontfoot.

Derry City's Will Patching makes his way past Galway United's Robert Slevin at Brandywell. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

The home side won a free kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the box when Michael Duffy was fouled in the opening minute.

The inswinging free kick was cleared towards the edge of the area but Doherty picked out Hoban at the back post and the striker's overhead kick was palmed away by the alert Clarke.

The ball came out to Patching who drilled it back towards goal but it was saved low down by the Galway keeper.

Moments later Hoban picked out the run of Duffy on the left flank with a superb pass from inside his own half. Duffy crossed towards the back post where McMullan's strike on the volley went wide of the post.

Derry City winger Michael Duffy races past Galway right back Jeanno Esua at Brandywell. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Both teams were cancelling each other out and there was little goalmouth action until four minutes before the break when Clarke twice denied Derry.

Firstly Doherty crossed into a crowded penalty area and when Hoban controlled and played in Patching, the midfielder cut back onto his right foot and his close range strike was saved brilliantly by Clarke. The rebound fell to Hoban but his volley into the ground was tipped over the bar by an inspired Clarke.

Derry began to apply sustained pressure on the hour mark and came close to taking the lead when Doherty's corner was met by Hoban at the back post but his downward header was cleared on the line by substitute Stephen Walsh.

That pressure from the home side reaped its rewards on 65 minutes when Duffy skipped past Karl O'Suillivan and crossed towards the near post where Patching side-footed into the top corner.

It was a sublime first time finish and the Englishman's fifth of the season!

Derry were momentarily on top of the league table on goal difference until Shelbourne broke the deadlock against Dundalk at Tolka Park five minutes later.

The Candystripes made certain of the win on 86 minutes when Galwegian Hoban turned in sub Kelly's cross at close range for his first goal against his hometown club in four attempts.

It was Derry's third consecutive clean sheet and they travel to Bohemians on Thursday with the chance to go top of the table at the midseason break.

Derry City: Maher, Dummigan, Connolly, S McEleney, Doherty (McJannet 88); Diallo (Boyce 76), O'Reilly, Patching (Mullen 90); McMullan (Kelly 76), Hoban, Duffy; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Coll, Harkin, McGinty, Patton.

Galway United: Clarke, Esua, Slevin, Brouder, Kazeem; McCarthy, McCormack, Nugent (Hickey 69), Hurley (Lomboto 69), Dervin (Walsh 53); O'Sullivan (Gaxha 82); Subs Not Used - Wright, O'Keefe, Buckley, Aouchria, Fitzgerald.