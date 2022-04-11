Derry City holding Fans Forum evening

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

With the Brandywell club starting the 2022 campaign in fantastic form Derry supporters will get the chance to air their views and hear what the club's plans are in the coming years.

The event will be held from 7pm to 9pm, in attendance will be first team manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, as well as Chairman Philip O’Doherty and Sean Barrett from the Club’s Board of Directors.

Meanwhile the club's Women team and Pennyburn Credit Union have joined forces for 2022.

The Women's team welcome yet another sponsor on board for the First Team as preparations for the opening match of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership approaches.

Caoimhe Logue, Women’s Club Secretary said: “Having Pennyburn Credit Union as an official sponsor adds further to the support that many other elements and businesses within the community have shown to us so far this season, from those who have provided sponsorships to those who provide use of facilities to aid training and recovery.

“We’re very appreciative of the support that the Credit Union is providing to us for the year ahead, we are a proud community Club and we’re delighted to be able to work with an organisation that is woven into the fabric of the community.”

Frank Doherty, PCU Manager says: “Each year the membership of Pennyburn Credit Union Ltd agree to set aside funds to provide donations to support local charities and sponsorship to local clubs.

"The credit union is delighted to be afforded the opportunity to support Derry City Women on what marks their twentieth anniversary.