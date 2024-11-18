Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DERRY CITY Football Club Chief Executive Sean Barrett has confirmed the arrival of new Brandywell boss Tiernan Lynch and says the Candy Stripes were impressed by 'his vision and energy' to take the club forward.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynch and his brother and assistant manager at Larne, Seamus Lynch will take charge of the Inver Park club for the final time in tomorrow night's Bet McLean League Cup last 16 tie against Institute, ironically at Brandywell Stadium! The 44 year-old Belfast man was the outstanding candidate to replace Ruaidhri Higgins and agreed on a three-and-a-half year deal, stating Derry City has the potential to be 'the biggest club in the island of Ireland'. "Derry City FC are delighted to confirm that Tiernan Lynch has agreed a deal to become the club’s new manager on a three-year contract," said CEO, Mr Barrett. "We met with Tiernan at the weekend and we were impressed by his vision and energy to take Derry City Football Club forward. He has overseen a massive development programme at Larne over the past few seasons and we are delighted that he was very keen to come to the Brandywell. “There is a lot of work to do over the coming weeks in preparation for next season and we are very much looking forward to starting work with Tiernan later this week.” Lynch has overseen Larne's historic top flight success, winning successive Irish Premiership titles and leading the East Antrim club into unchartered waters when reaching the UEFA Conference League phase this season.

He spent seven-and-a-half years at Larne and majority shareholder of the club, Kenny Bruce thanked him for his achievements, not only with the Irish League champions but for the NIFL Premiership as a whole. "We can confirm first team manager Tiernan Lynch and his assistant Seamus Lynch will be leaving the club to join Derry City, after compensation was agreed between both clubs," read a statement from Larne FC confirming Lynch's departure. "They will take charge for the final time in Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup tie away to Institute. "Tiernan and Seamus arrived at Larne in May 2017 going on to oversee the incredible success enjoyed at Inver Park in the last seven and a half years under their stewardship. "Promotion to the Premiership was secured in April 2019, while the club’s 33-year wait for a senior trophy came to an end when the County Antrim Shield was won for the first time in December 2020. "The Shield would be clinched for a remarkable four seasons in a row, while the club made history by achieving qualification for European football for the first time in June 2021. "This feat was followed up the following season, while further history was made Larne won the Irish Premiership for the first time in April 2023. "The Invermen made it back-to-back titles the following year and this past year has seen Larne become the first team in Irish League history to qualify for the League Phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bruce, who invested heavily in the club's success and in Lynch during his tenure, has paid a heartfelt thanks to the pair, as they prepare to leave the club. He said: “We are extremely thankful for all that Tiernan and Seamus have achieved in their seven and a half years at the club. Their names will go down in the record books of not only Larne Football Club, but Irish League football as a whole, for all that they have done. “They have both worked tirelessly for the club and that hard work has borne much fruit and achieved some incredible feats. They have played a major part in building the club from the first team right through to the Academy. “Both of them have also created a hugely important culture, which has been the foundation of all we’ve been able to do.” First team coach Gary Haveron, supported by the club’s technical director Andy Mitchell and remainder of football staff, will take interim charge of the first team squad on Wednesday morning. “This week will begin a new chapter for the club, and it’s one I’m very excited for,” Kenny continued. “Both Gary and Andy are tremendous people to have in charge at the club and I know they will do a great job. “They are familiar with the club, how we do things, and with the existing playing staff. Work has already begun to identify who should lead us going forward, and we will communicate that with our fans as soon as we are able to.” Derry City FC will unveil their new manager at a press conference with details to be announced shortly.