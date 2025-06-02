DERRY City Football Club will NOT be eligible to enter the 2025/26 Uefa Conference League qualifying stages should Drogheda United be refused admittance due to Uefa's multi-club ownership regulations.

With the deadline for Uefa licence applications expired, Derry City is currently unable to play in European club competitions in 2025/26 unless an exception was made by European football's governing body.

The League of Ireland therefore would be set to lose one of its four European qualification places should Drogheda and its US based owners Trivela Group fail to negotiate a solution with Uefa regarding its multi-club ownership and participation criteria.

FAI Cup winners Drogheda's owners also have a majority share of Silkeborg IF who qualified for the Conference League on Sunday following victory over Randers in the Danish Superliga.

That puts the Co. Louth outfit's place in the competition in jeopardy as the club ranked highest in their domestic championship would get access according to Uefa rules. Silkeborg finished in seventh place in their domestic league which supersedes the Drogs' ninth place finish.

Drogheda remain hopeful of securing their place in Europe for the first time in 12 years as they continue discussions with Uefa over the participation rules. There is precedent of clubs owned by the same company to compete in the same competition with two established ways round Uefa's multi-club ownership regulations - to either reduce a stake in one of them or put one of them into a blind trust so an individual cannot exert influence over two clubs.

A Uefa spokesperson refused to comment on the case of specific clubs until a decision is made but said "all decisions related to multi-club ownership cases for next season 2025/26 will be announced in due course in June."

Meanwhile an FAI statement read: "The League of Ireland can confirm it is aware that Drogheda United is engaging with Uefa over their participation in the Uefa Conference League Qualifiers. We will issue any further updates regarding the process when available."

The Brandywell's Ryan McBride Stadium won't be hosting European football this summer.

The news opened the door to Derry's potential involvement in the competition as a replacement for Drogheda as the Brandywell outfit were runners-up in the FAI Cup and finished highest [fourth] in the league table out of those clubs not involved in Europe this year.

However, Derry City nor any other club outside Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic and Drogheda have applied for a UEFA licence this year and, as it stands, wouldn't be eligible to play European football this summer.