It's a significant, untimely blow for the City boss as Michael Duffy (calf), Cameron Dummigan (hamstring) and Cameron McJannet (hamstring) will miss crucial fixtures in the coming weeks.

Duffy was named in the starting line-up for the opening league match of the season against St Pat's at Richmond Park on Friday night but sustained an injury in the warm-up and was replaced by debutante Ollie O'Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McJannet, who missed the President's Cup victory over Shamrock Rovers two weeks' ago through injury, was replaced before half-time in the 1-1 draw in Inchicore after a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Derry City's injured trio Michael Duffy, Cameron McJannet and Cameron Dummigan.

And midfielder Dummigan, who was a crucial cog in the wheel of City's title charge last season, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during pre-season.

The trio will miss Friday's first home match of the league season against Cork City and next week's trip to league champions Shamrock Rovers. However, Higgins wasn't in a position to put a timeframe on their potential return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dummigan, McJannet and Duffy will miss the next few weeks," he confirmed. "I don't know the number of weeks but they'll miss a few weeks anyway.

"That's part and parcel. Other clubs are missing players too," he said.

Duffy had been in impressive form during pre-season and scored in the President's Cup Final at Brandywell. He missed most of last season with a broken foot and looked to be back to his best form going into last week's league opener.

"It's amazing Duffy gets through the whole pre-season and not a thing and then in the warm-up before the first game . . ." lamented Higgins. "Anyway, that's life! You have to deal with injuries and we have quality and players who can come in and who are more than ready."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Higgins has recruited well and has plenty of strength in depth to cope with injuries.