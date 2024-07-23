Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​RUAIDHRI Higgins has issued an impassioned rallying call urging everyone at Derry City to stay united behind the team ahead of next month's televised clash against league title rivals Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Monday, August 5th [kick-off 7.45pm].

​The City boss reckons his team have become 'an easy target for a cheap shot' following defeats to Sligo Rovers and Bruno's Magpies before their eventual elimination from the Uefa Conference League despite a 2-1 extra-time win at Brandywell last Thursday.

Sunday's convincing victory over holders St Pat's in the FAI Cup has injected renewed hope and belief into the club's fanbase ahead of a mouth-watering end to the 2024 campaign as a domestic 'double' remains a possibility.

Higgins called for 'perspective' as his team sit second in the table and are into the hat for today's third round draw in the cup.

And the former midfielder knows how 'powerful' a force the Brandywell club can be if everyone involved sticks together.

"We're not seventh or eighth we're second and in the next round of the cup," Higgins reminded his critics. "I think this is a powerful club when we all stick together - that's everybody.

"There's going to be difficult moments. We're not going to win every game between now and the end of the season but it's really important we stick together because when we are together, as I said it's a powerful club!

"For me I see these players every day and work with them and I know they've got that [character]. People from the outside looking in would maybe question those things at times. I know what they've got and what they're capable of and the type of people we have in there.

Fans at Derry City’s FAI Cup game against St Patrick’s Athletic in the Brandywell on Sunday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It's a brilliant group of lads. We know at times we haven't played to our maximum potential but we've shown, particularly at home we’ve been outstanding and we need that to continue.