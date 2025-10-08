A general view of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium from The North Stand. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

DERRY City Football Club has announced it will join forces with Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders in commencing legal proceedings over the exclusion of both clubs from stage two of the NI Football Fund.

In a statement released by Derry City on Wednesday evening, the club insisted it was left 'with no other option' but to take its

complaint to the law courts.

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons revealed in a controversial announcement last month that 20 Irish League clubs would progress to the next stage of due diligence checks with the combined cost of projects around £82million.

Cliftonville and Glentoran were the two biggest winners as they sealed Tier Three funding which was £6.5million plus but Derry City, Crusaders, Coleraine, Portadown and homeless clubs, Institute and Ards, were notable absentees.

Derry City - who are seeking to complete phase two of the Mark Farren Stand and upgrade the pitch and floodlights at Brandywell Stadium - had applied for an £11.8 million share of the £32.6million pot but were omitted completely from the process at the first hurdle despite officials expressing confidence the club would progress.

That decision was met by anger and frustration in the north west but until now the club has remained tight-lipped.

The Department for Communities (DfC) has previously warned that any legal action taken by clubs in relation to last month's controversial decision could result in further delays to the government programme which first promised money to the game back in 2011.

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons following his NI Football Fund announcement last month.

However, after careful consideration both Derry City and Crusaders have decided to challenge the decision. "Derry City FC have made the decision to join with Crusaders FC to commence legal proceedings to challenge the exclusion of both clubs from Stage 2 of the Northern Ireland Football Fund process," read a club statement.

"We believe we were left with no other option. A further statement will be issued in due course."

Irish League club Crusaders released a similar statement: "Following an extra-ordinary general meeting of Crusaders Football Club members on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Crusaders FC have determined to join Derry City FC to commence legal proceedings to challenge the exclusion of both clubs from Stage 2 of the Northern Ireland Football Fund."

Following the clubs’ respective statements on Wednesday evening, a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Department will consider its response to any action being brought as and when it has been formally notified.”