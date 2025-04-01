​Derry City launch full-time scholarship partnership with St Joseph's Boys and Steven Gerrard Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DERRY City Football Club launched its full-time scholarship programme in partnership with St Joseph's Boys School and the Steven Gerrard Academy and Brandywell boss Tiernan Lynch believes it's the first steps in a long road towards developing a 'category one academy'.

The innovative BTEC sports programme is part of a long term strategy by the club which has put together a framework to develop more and better homegrown talent, and for players to make the transition from academy football to senior football.

The production line from Derry's academy to its first team has stalled significantly over recent years and it's fair to say underage players and parents have grown increasingly disillusioned with an apparent lack of direction, communication and progression.

Derry City FC Technical Director Mark McChrystal will lead the new partnership in tandem with both the college and the Gerrard Academy and applications are now open for consideration.

Meanwhile City boss, Lynch and his team are determined to create a 'football pyramid' which will put structures in place that provide a clear pathway from underage teams to the first team.

Lynch is prepared to get his 'hands dirty' and plans to be heavily involved in the programme.

Derry City had advertised for a Head of Academy post last November but the Belfast man was keen to take a hands-on approach of the academy alongside McChrystal and his coaching staff.

He certainly has plenty of experience in the field having returned from the United States with his brother Seamus to start up Northern Ireland's first full-time football academy at the Belfast Metropolitan College.

Danny Harrison, Steven Gerard Academy, Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch and principal of St Joseph’s Boy’s School Ciara Deane pictured at the launch of Derry City’s Scholarship program school. Photo: George Sweeney

Current Derry City forward Gavin Whyte and Irish League star Joel Cooper were among those who came through the ranks.

The Belfast Met Football Academy offered comprehensive coaching alongside gaining academic qualifications to provide a pathway for young players to develop both on and off the pitch.

Lynch also oversaw, alongside his brother and Derry first team coach Andy Mitchell, Larne's successful academy and scholarships programmes which have reaped its rewards in recent years.

The main aim of Derry City's scholarship programme is to increase coaching contact time while delivering formal education programmes for youngsters and stop the influx of North West based players looking towards Belfast for football opportunities.

Derry City's Technical Director Mark McChrystal speaking at the launch of the club's Football Scholarship program in St Joseph's Boy's school on Monday. Photo: George Sweeney

"We have big plans for what we want to do with the club," explained the Derry boss. "It certainly was never my intention to come into Derry City and just be the first team manager.

"We've put a whole footballing pyramid as we're calling it, together and it's definitely our thought process and our intention to get our hands dirty and probably put structures back in place that the club have maybe been missing for a number of years.

"That's no criticism, I'm certainly not trying to offend anybody by saying that. I don't know what went on before. I was very fortunate to have a clean slate at my previous club and was able to implement a lot of things the way I wanted to implement them.

"I think we're going to have the same opportunity to do it here. Again, a bit like the first team, it's not a quick fix but Derry is a massive, massive footballing city with an unbelievable array of young players and young talent.

Derry City Football Club has launched a new full-time scholarship programme in partnership with St Joseph's Boys.

"What I'm led to believe is that more and more of them are going down towards Belfast and that has to change. We're now going to put the structures in place where they will stay in the city and I'm sure if you asked any of them who they wanted to play for they would all tell you 'Derry City'.

"What we need to do is put the structures in place to keep them in this city and push them either towards professional contracts in England, Scotland or beyond or play in our first team.

"So over the next number of weeks you'll start to see more and more of the things we want to try and implement."

Lynch ultimately wants to develop an Elite Player Performance Plan [EPPP] followed by top clubs in England - a world class youth development system which ensure coaching contact time is increased alongside the provision of an education programme.

"Probably the biggest factor in the change in the game in professional clubs in England and clubs on the island of Ireland is a thing called EPPP which is all around contact time and our players just don't get the same levels of contact time as they do in England with academies like Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Chelsea - category one academies as they're called.

"Our job now is how do we get Derry City closer to an EPPP club and a category one academy. There's a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes and people are definitely rolling their sleeves up, they're getting dirty and trying to get into the community.

Euan Quigley who has been involved with Derry City's scholarship programme. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"We're trying to get involved with local schools. We're launching our first scholarship programme, full-time scholarship programme so it's really exciting times.

"There will be mistakes made along the way and there'll be teething problems no doubt but I think in a very short space of time you'll see the club definitely going from strength to strength.

"It's something we need to develop and I've been very fortunate to be involved in it for six or seven years. It's something that was up and running but not to the levels or extent that we want to try and put in place. That's going to be revamped and restructured."

With plans in place to build a state-of-the-art academy and training base for the club, it's exciting times for the Brandywell club.

Delighted by the turnout at Monday’s launch, Mrs. Deane, St Joseph’s Boys School Principal said the Creggan school continues to invest in educational excellence, adding: “Our school, in collaboration with Derry City Football Club’s Academy and the

Steven Gerrard Academy will offer an investment in a high-quality curriculum for sport with the expertise of sports coaching.

"The principles of our academy programme will build on the existing relationships with the academy and shape the options for young players from 11-18 years.

“St. Joseph’s will work with the academies and offer progressive and high-quality qualifications that support pathways to university, training and employment.”

The school principal emphasised that the success of the programme will be determined by the high outcomes for those taking part in a curriculum that utilises a strength-based approach to learning that will promote meaningful engagement with children and young people in sport across the city and district.

Speaking at Monday’s launch, former St. Joseph’s student and now senior Derry City player Ciaron Harkin said it was a great opportunity for young players to develop their talents while gaining qualifications.

“What an amazing opportunity for the young players of our city, my football club and my old school.

"It’s a shame this wasn’t available when I was younger but at the same time it’s great to see the next generation of players get the experience.

"The chance to train and play full-time for Derry City while pursuing an education is a perfect blend of passion and practicality. I really look forward to watching this programme grow and develop.”

Anyone looking further information on the programme is asked to contact the school on 02871 262923 or [email protected]