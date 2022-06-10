Derry City Legends return to Brandywell Stadium for Ardnashee School and College fundraising match

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will host a charity match between the Derry City Legends and Ardnashee School and College on Saturday morning.

The fundraising 'friendly', organised by Friends of Ardnashee, will kick-off the local school's annual 'Events Week'.

The festival will run for seven days with additional activities planned by class teams/departments.

Derry City legendary striker Liam Coyle will be strutting his stuff along with a star-studded Candy Stripes' line-up in what's certain to be a highly entertaining clash.

The Derry City Legends team which took part in a charity match at Brandywell in 2019.

The fundraiser starts at 10.15 a.m with the match set to kick-off at 10.45a.m. There is no set fee or tickets, just donations at the gate. All are welcome!

Friends of Ardnashee will then be staging an Inside Out Festival on Monday June 13th at the school from 10a.m until 2pm.

The fun-packed day will include a visit from the alpacas from Wild Apaca Way; Cocomelon and Friends and Parky the magician.

There will also be live music, Glam Tent by JMC, Drum Circles, Chill Out Domes, a 999 Vehicle, a petting Farm, Jollyes and Ruff Walks, picnic, an ice cream van and loads of fun games.