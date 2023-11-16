DUNDALK FC has announced the departure of talented winger Daniel Kelly amid mounting speculation the player could become Ruaidhri Higgins' first close season signing at Derry City in the coming days.

The 27 year-old Dubliner spent five seasons at the Lilywhites where he won the league title in 2019 and the FAI Cup in 2020, making 156 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals from a wide position.

A statement from the Co. Louth club this afternoon wished the player the best of luck for the future: "Daniel Kelly’s time at Oriel Park has come to an end," it began.

"'Dickie' made 156 appearances for the club - scoring 34 goals - and won a clean sweep of domestic medals. He also helped us to the group stages of the UEFA Europa League in 2020.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Dickie for what he did at Oriel Park and we wish him, and the Kelly family, the very best of luck in the future.”

City boss Higgins is understood to be a keen admirer of the player having worked with him in 2019 as assistant to Vinny Perth at Oriel Park.

Should Higgins swoop for yet another former Dundalk player it’ll be the sixth player he’s convinced to move to Foyleside over the past couple of seasons after Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching and Mark Connolly

Kelly himself confirmed his departure from Dundalk on social media platform 'X', saying 'it's been an honour to play for the club'.

Derry’s Cameron McJannet and Daniel Kelly of Dundalk. Photo: Ciaran Culligan