Higgins feels that the 24-year-old reminds him of ex-Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales, who is currently on-loan at Aberdeen from Celtic.

With the season drawing to a close, Higgins believes McJannet continues to perform at a consistent level.

The Limavady man also agrees that summer arrivals Mark Connolly, Sadou Diallo, Ryan Graydon, Declan Glass and Cian Kavanagh have all made a big impact but he feels that McJannet is a player, who he feels doesn't get the plaudits he deserves.

Derry City’s manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has told his players to just focus on Shelbourne encounter. Picture by George Sweeney

"It's a huge credit to all the players, how focused, driven and ambitious they all are and that's the type of players that we want here at the club," confirmed the Derry gaffer.

"The results in recent months would indicate that as well and they've been a great help. Also Mickey Duffy coming back is sort of also like a new signing.

"There has been so much to be positive and happy about but the one player for me that I feel for whatever reason and I don't understand why but who goes under the radar is Cameron McJannet.

"He has got so much going for him and I can see similarities with him and Liam Scales. Both can attack and both can defend, so look Cam has been an absolutely incredible player for me since I have come into the job.

"You saw his assist for the second goal against Treaty and to be honest he could be an incredible left-back, because he has the running power, he's got the drive and athleticism.

"I think the staff, players and our supporters understand what a hell of a player he is, but he does go under the radar I think, because he has been a stand-out for us, a real stand-out this year.