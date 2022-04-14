The 23-year-old, who signed a two year contract extension this week, headed home Brandon Kavanagh’s corner at Finn Harps last week and the City boss feels there’s a lot more goals to come from the talented defender.

The former Dundalk assistant manager believes that McJannet and fellow centre-backs, Shane McEleney and Eoin Toal, should take a look at the Oriel Park men’s veteran defender Brian Gartland when it comes to scoring goals, particularly from set-pieces.

“Renny has been putting him under a bit of pressure - Cameron, Shane (McEleney) and Eoin (Toal) - about chipping in with a few because you can see how important it is to spread the goalscoring out throughout the team,” stated Higgins.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins sits alongside Cameron McJannet, as the defender signs his new contract extension. Picture by George Sweeney

“At Dundalk, the amount of goals Brian Gartland got was impressive and the amount of first goals that he got to put the team 1-0 in front, you can’t buy that.

“You can be dominant in a game but sometimes it is a set-play that gets you in front and that’s what happened on Saturday.

“Cameron normally goes on wee runs as he got a few in close proximity last year so hopefully that stays the same.”

Last season McJannet scored five goals but finished just two behind fellow defender Ronan Boyce and now that he has opened his account this campaign that friendly battle is back on.

While Boyce is one goal ahead at the minute, the Milton Keynes native was quick to point out that he has turned provider for the Donegal man, as his two crosses set up Boyce's goals at Bohemians and UCD.