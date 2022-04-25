The teenager, who replaced Ronan Boyce just after the hour mark in Friday night’s emphatic victory over UCD, slotted comfortably into life in the Premier Division and Higgins believes his character will mean he continues to improve.

Higgins also praised another young player in Gerard Storey who, since impressing during a friendly against City while playing for Cliftonville, hasn’t had much game time this season.

“Gerard Storey has found his time extremely limited but he’s a good young player. Given what we brought into the midfield areas in the off season it was going to be difficult for him, but getting in tonight it will be good for confidence,” admitted Higgins.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City’s Daithí McCallion and manager Ruaidhrí Higgins celebrate Friday night’s win over UCD. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

“He had a few nice cross field passes and that’s the type of player he is.

“Daithí McCallion, just turned 17, but I don’t think anything phases him and he celebrated at full-time like we scored a 94th minute winner. That shows the passion he has for his city and his club.