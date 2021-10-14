Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins steps up talks with Joe Thomson

Derry City midfielder Joe Thomson has held talks with manager Ruaidhri Higgins about extending his stay with the Brandywell club. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The former Celtic man, who returns from suspension for tomorrow night’s home clash against St Patrick’s Athletic, is out of contract at the end of the season, but believed to be keen on remaining with the Candy Stripes, something Higgins is happy to facilitate.

The Derry boss revealed Joe’s family in Scotland will play a big part in any decision he makes.

“Myself and Joe have had a couple of really good, open conversations,” insisted Higgins, “Obviously he has his family in Scotland, which will play a big part I’m sure, but, yes, we are having good conversations.

“His form in recent months has been top class and we’ll see how those conversations continue over the next few weeks but at the minute there’s nothing concrete to report.

“It’s great to have Joe back. His energy and his drive from midfield is infectious plus he can score goals from midfield as well, so he’ll be a welcome addition to the squad.”

Higgins says his side’s recent form has been good and pointed to only one defeat in nine games in all competitions prior to the recent setback against champions elect, Shamrock Rovers.

“It’s going to be very tough but the league is very strange this year given how evenly matched a lot of teams are. To get three points in this league you have to earn it,” he added.

“It’s a good game for us. Our home supporters will be behind us and hopefully that can give us real energy and they can have an affect on the game. The players are in good form and our home form has improved so hopefully we can capitalise on that and pick up another three points.

“The players have been outstanding over a period of time now but we need to maintain that now and put in another good performance because when you put in good performances results look after themselves.”

Striker Jamie McGonigle is one player who has hit top form in recent weeks, particularly at home where the Dungiven man has netted three times in City’s last four home matches. That form hasn’t gone unnoticed by his manager who also praised fellow front men, James Akintunde and Junior Ogedi-Uzowke.

“Jamie has had three starts in our last four home games and scored three goals so hopefully he can continue that,” smiled Higgins.

“Junior is really in good form as well and scoring goals but unfortunately James Akintunde, who has also been playing very well, misses out through suspension.