With the League of Ireland transfer window officially open as of today (Friday), the Derry manager says he’s working hard to bring in new additions.

And while Higgins didn’t want to be drawn on the names he missed out on, the Brandywell men had been strongly linked with UCD and Republic of Ireland U21 winger, Liam Kerrigan before the Students boss Andy Myler confirmed last week that the winger was joining Serie B side, Como.

“It’s like every window, we thought we had a couple of players as good as done but they fell through and that happens,” insisted Higgins.

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins continues to work on deals to add players to his squad. Picture by George Sweeney

“Listen, we’re working away and to be honest I remember having the exact same conversation last summer about the mid-season window being such a hard window to get players in. It really is a hard window but we’re working away though there’s nothing imminent.

“We thought we had one or two nearly over the line and they fell through. That’s why it’s important to keep stuff in-house. We’ll continue trying our very best to strengthen the squad but that’s a lot easier said than done.”

With neither Jack Malone nor Nathan Gartside featuring much this season and young strike duo Patrick Ferry and Caolan Maguire McLaughlin now back from their loan spells with Ballinamallard United and Institute respectively, Higgins said that while no departures were imminent he wouldn’t stand in any player’s way of progressing their career.

However, the Limavady native was adamant no one would leave unless it suited Derry City.

It’s understood Danske Bank Premiership side Coleraine are monitoring Ferry’s situation after the young striker netted an impressive seven goals in 11 appearances for Harry McConkey’s side in the Lough 41 Championship last season.

“Young lads want to play and rightly so, we don’t want to block people’s progression either,” explained Higgins, “If it’s right for the club and right for the player then it’s something we’ll look at but there’s nothing imminent. There have been bits of interest here and there and they might look at maybe going out and playing.

“They want to go and play regular football and I understand that but as I said, it has to be right for them and the club. We don’t want to block any player’s development and we’ll see where it goes.