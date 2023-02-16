​Higgins, who confirmed that midfield duo Cameron Dummigan (hamstring) and Sadou Diallo (suspension) will miss the game, is insisting that his team will attack the Saints.

"It's a huge game and to be honest they're all big," he stated. “But I think our performances at Inchicore last year were exceptional and if you were to offer me the same result then I'm going to take it.

"We're going to go down there not to contain and not to sit in, we're going to go there and have a right go and see where it takes us.

New signing Ollie O'Neill is expected to be in Derry City's squad for tomorrow night's clash at St Patrick's Athletic.

"That's the way we want to play, we want to play on the front foot and I think regardless of results last year, I think we always attack games and that's the way we'll continue to go forward.

"We want to play a high energy and high tempo game and try to score goals, create chances but also have that discipline defensively, but whenever you're standing on the side of the pitch and watching your team you want to enjoy it as well. You want to be excited about what you're seeing and life's too short so you've got to go and make the most of it and that's what we plan to do.”

The City boss laughed off suggestions that Adam O’Reilly turned down a move back to the Saints for his side because he received a better offer at the Brandywell.

St Pat’s boss Tim Clancy stated at his weekly press conference that a 'ridiculous' financial package requested by the representatives of the midfielder ended the prospects of the Cork native returning to Richmond Park.

"If my memory services me right, we tried to sign a player that went to St Pat’s, so it’s swings and roundabouts,” sarcastically stated the Derry boss.

"What impressed me about Adam was how unmotivated he was by money and as I said I think we were in for a player that they signed so that’s an interesting one.”

One man who will be in the Derry squad for tomorrow evening’s match is new signing Ollie O’Neill, who joined the club on-loan from Fulham until the summer.